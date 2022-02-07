Alan M. Forney Sells 3,029 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Stock

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) CEO Alan M. Forney sold 3,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total transaction of $213,938.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

ZION traded up $0.48 on Monday, reaching $71.65. 809,385 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,533,397. The stock has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.42. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a twelve month low of $47.06 and a twelve month high of $72.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $743.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.71 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 38.01% and a return on equity of 15.40%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is presently 22.45%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, October 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $325.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,071,140 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,008,101,000 after purchasing an additional 315,455 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,915,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $675,553,000 after acquiring an additional 69,919 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,067,467 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $437,406,000 after acquiring an additional 173,819 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,543,617 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $281,218,000 after acquiring an additional 71,343 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,387,026 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $209,623,000 after acquiring an additional 9,456 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.10% of the company’s stock.

ZION has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $64.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays upped their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, National Association currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.59.

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

