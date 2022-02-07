Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after National Bank Financial raised their price target on the stock from C$30.00 to C$35.00. The stock traded as high as $22.12 and last traded at $20.56, with a volume of 14948 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.91.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Paramount Resources from C$25.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Paramount Resources from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Paramount Resources from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Paramount Resources from C$19.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 3.50.

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. Paramount Resources had a net margin of 38.74% and a return on equity of 1.69%. The company had revenue of $293.18 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $0.047 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.87%. Paramount Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.89%.

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores and develops both conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas resources. It operates through the following regions: Grande Prairie Region, Kaybob Region and Central Alberta and Other Region. The company was founded by Clayton H. Riddell on February 14, 1978 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

