$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) to report earnings per share of $0.09 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Harvard Bioscience’s earnings. Harvard Bioscience posted earnings of $0.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harvard Bioscience will report full-year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.37 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Harvard Bioscience.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harvard Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ HBIO traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.01. The company had a trading volume of 107,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,316. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.20 and a beta of 1.80. Harvard Bioscience has a fifty-two week low of $3.87 and a fifty-two week high of $8.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 493,202 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,477,000 after purchasing an additional 163,119 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 216,363 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 127.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 125,640 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 70,284 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Harvard Bioscience in the fourth quarter worth about $657,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Harvard Bioscience in the fourth quarter worth about $1,610,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.28% of the company’s stock.

About Harvard Bioscience

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products and services that enable fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It operates under the geographical segments: United States, Germany, United Kingdom, and Rest of the world. It sells its products through catalog, Website, distributors, and direct sales force.

