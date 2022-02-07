CustomContractNetwork Trading 69.3% Lower Over Last Week (CCN)

CustomContractNetwork (CURRENCY:CCN) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. One CustomContractNetwork coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CustomContractNetwork has traded 69.3% lower against the dollar. CustomContractNetwork has a total market cap of $102,285.28 and approximately $25.00 worth of CustomContractNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $137.14 or 0.00310689 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00011004 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002014 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001141 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000028 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003226 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000611 BTC.

CustomContractNetwork Profile

CustomContractNetwork (CRYPTO:CCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 22nd, 2014. CustomContractNetwork’s total supply is 890,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,620,841,876 coins. CustomContractNetwork’s official website is customcontract.network . CustomContractNetwork’s official Twitter account is @CCNProject . CustomContractNetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@ccntoken . The Reddit community for CustomContractNetwork is /r/ccntoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CannaCoin runs on a decentralized blockchain platform similar to bitcoin allowing users to send money across the network within seconds. This decentralized network is free of any central authority and follows the core principles set forth by the bitcoin community. The block reward halves every year and difficulty retargets using the kimoto gravity well. The coin is scrypt, block time is 60 seconds, and the total supply is capped at 13.14 million. CannaCoin uses Peer2Peer technology where money can be transferred between two users without the need for a third party. This enables the user to process transactions for the fraction of the cost charged by banks or financial institutions. “

CustomContractNetwork Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CustomContractNetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CustomContractNetwork should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CustomContractNetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

