Brokerages Expect Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) to Announce $0.10 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) to report $0.10 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Mistras Group’s earnings. Mistras Group reported earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mistras Group will report full-year earnings of $0.30 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.69 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Mistras Group.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mistras Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of MG stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.62. The company had a trading volume of 45,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,446. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.01 million, a P/E ratio of 47.29 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.89. Mistras Group has a one year low of $6.50 and a one year high of $12.57.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mistras Group by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mistras Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 94,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Mistras Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 217,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mistras Group by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Mistras Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 184,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 3,136 shares during the last quarter. 49.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mistras Group

MISTRAS Group, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled asset protection solutions. The firm serves the oil and gas, aerospace, power, infrastructure, and manufacturing markets. It operates through the following segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. The Services segment provides asset protection solutions primarily in North America, consisting primarily of non-destructive testing, inspection, mechanical, and engineering services.

