Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.32 Per Share

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Brookfield Renewable Partners has decreased its dividend by 7.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 1,742.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Brookfield Renewable Partners to earn $0.17 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.22 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 717.6%.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $33.41. 343,443 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 533,798. The company has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.74 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.04. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a fifty-two week low of $30.93 and a fifty-two week high of $48.80.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 1.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 583,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 178,751 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.21% of Brookfield Renewable Partners worth $22,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 54.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BEP shares. TD Securities raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Scotiabank raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. CIBC raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $46.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.38.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.