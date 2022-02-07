BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Announces $0.53 Quarterly Dividend

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.53 per share by the bank on Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.

BOK Financial has raised its dividend by 10.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 17 consecutive years. BOK Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 29.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect BOK Financial to earn $7.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.6%.

Shares of NASDAQ:BOKF traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $104.59. 171,251 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,438. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.60. BOK Financial has a 1 year low of $77.65 and a 1 year high of $120.20.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.10). BOK Financial had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 32.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that BOK Financial will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BOKF. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet raised shares of BOK Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.38.

In other BOK Financial news, Director Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $1,030,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director C Fred Ball, Jr. sold 500 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.04, for a total transaction of $54,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,600 shares of company stock worth $3,198,755 over the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the third quarter valued at about $282,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in BOK Financial during the third quarter worth about $749,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in BOK Financial during the third quarter worth about $410,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in BOK Financial by 50.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 22,395 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,005,000 after buying an additional 7,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in BOK Financial by 5.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. 37.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customer commodity risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

