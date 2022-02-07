TRAXIA Hits Market Capitalization of $87,258.35 (TM2)

TRAXIA (CURRENCY:TM2) traded down 7.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 7th. One TRAXIA coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. TRAXIA has a total market cap of $87,258.35 and approximately $5.00 worth of TRAXIA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TRAXIA has traded up 27.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002268 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001879 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.46 or 0.00050908 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,149.54 or 0.07138597 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.01 or 0.00054427 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43,995.09 or 0.99717265 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.15 or 0.00054746 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00006548 BTC.

About TRAXIA

TRAXIA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 328,320,714 coins. TRAXIA’s official website is traxia.co . TRAXIA’s official Twitter account is @traxianetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TRAXIA is /r/traxia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TRAXIA’s official message board is blog.traxia.co/@Traxia

TRAXIA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRAXIA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRAXIA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TRAXIA using one of the exchanges listed above.

