Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.73 Billion

Analysts expect Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) to announce $16.73 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Best Buy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $17.48 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $16.21 billion. Best Buy posted sales of $16.94 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Best Buy will report full year sales of $52.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $51.61 billion to $52.88 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $50.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $49.33 billion to $52.11 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Best Buy.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.58% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $11.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BBY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Best Buy from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Financial started coverage on Best Buy in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Best Buy from $106.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Best Buy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.00.

Shares of BBY traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.58. 1,473,493 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,989,355. Best Buy has a twelve month low of $92.93 and a twelve month high of $141.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $23.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.13%.

In other news, insider Damien Harmon sold 365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total transaction of $37,127.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. North Growth Management Ltd. grew its stake in Best Buy by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. now owns 166,000 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $16,911,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at $2,949,000. Principal Street Partners LLC grew its stake in Best Buy by 868.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 26,722 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 23,964 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Best Buy by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 110,897 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $11,325,000 after purchasing an additional 13,884 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

