DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Receives $69.00 Average PT from Analysts

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.00.

Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:XRAY traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $52.12. 891,985 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,335,003. The firm has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.13. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 1-year low of $48.13 and a 1-year high of $69.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 9.85%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is 23.16%.

In related news, CEO Donald M. Jr. Casey bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.78 per share, for a total transaction of $995,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Walter Petersohn sold 86,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total transaction of $4,682,831.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 147.6% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 3,231,363 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $180,631,000 after buying an additional 1,926,113 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 99,734 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,674,000 after acquiring an additional 9,283 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc CT increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 1,857,985 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $103,657,000 after acquiring an additional 219,695 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 13,173 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 214,701 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,979,000 after acquiring an additional 69,887 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.