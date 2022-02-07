UBS Group Increases Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Price Target to €34.70

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at UBS Group from €30.00 ($33.71) to €34.70 ($38.99) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SCGLY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from €21.50 ($24.16) to €25.50 ($28.65) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays raised shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from €37.00 ($41.57) to €39.00 ($43.82) in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Société Générale Société anonyme to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from €36.00 ($40.45) to €37.00 ($41.57) in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from €38.00 ($42.70) to €40.00 ($44.94) in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.77.

Société Générale Société anonyme stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.91. The company had a trading volume of 79,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,850. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.65. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 1-year low of $4.11 and a 1-year high of $7.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.75 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.56.

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Société Générale Société anonyme had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 5.99%. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Société Générale Société anonyme will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Société Générale SA provides banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking & Investor Solutions. The French Retail Banking segment includes the domestic networks Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord and Boursorama.

