UBS Group Increases Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Price Target to €34.70

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at UBS Group from €30.00 ($33.71) to €34.70 ($38.99) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
SCGLY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from €21.50 ($24.16) to €25.50 ($28.65) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays raised shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from €37.00 ($41.57) to €39.00 ($43.82) in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Société Générale Société anonyme to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from €36.00 ($40.45) to €37.00 ($41.57) in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from €38.00 ($42.70) to €40.00 ($44.94) in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.77.
Société Générale Société anonyme stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.91. The company had a trading volume of 79,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,850. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.65. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 1-year low of $4.11 and a 1-year high of $7.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.75 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.56.
About Société Générale Société anonyme
Société Générale SA provides banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking & Investor Solutions. The French Retail Banking segment includes the domestic networks Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord and Boursorama.
