Fuse Network (FUSE) Trading Up 8.2% Over Last 7 Days

Fuse Network (CURRENCY:FUSE) traded up 8.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. Over the last seven days, Fuse Network has traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar. Fuse Network has a total market capitalization of $44.68 million and $1.79 million worth of Fuse Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fuse Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.81 or 0.00001840 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002268 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001879 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.46 or 0.00050908 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,149.54 or 0.07138597 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.01 or 0.00054427 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43,995.09 or 0.99717265 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.15 or 0.00054746 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00006548 BTC.

Fuse Network Coin Profile

Fuse Network’s genesis date was September 3rd, 2019. Fuse Network’s total supply is 314,655,931 coins and its circulating supply is 55,045,523 coins. Fuse Network’s official Twitter account is @Fuse_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Fuse Network is tailor-made for local communities and used to power day-to-day mobile payments for any person with a phone.It’s designed to be a very low-cost alternative to traditional cash or cashless payments. It lowers the barriers of entry for entrepreneurs to launch wallets, payments services, loyalty programs, and any other systems that were previously powered by paper. Moving money on Fuse costs a fixed fee of up to US Dollar 1 cent (max $0.01) per transaction. The network is designed to have an easy to use and understandable model that is ready for mainstream adoption and far more effective than existing alternatives. “

Buying and Selling Fuse Network

