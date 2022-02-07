Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $420.40 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) will report $420.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Cirrus Logic’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $421.21 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $420.00 million. Cirrus Logic posted sales of $293.54 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 43.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cirrus Logic will report full-year sales of $1.71 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.86 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cirrus Logic.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.40. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 16.10%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.94 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CRUS. Barclays raised their price target on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.75.

In other Cirrus Logic news, CFO Thurman K. Case sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Andrew Brannan sold 2,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.56, for a total value of $248,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,603 shares of company stock valued at $2,803,990 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its position in Cirrus Logic by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 2,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 28.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 49,453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,072,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 15.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 51,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,703,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRUS traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.59. The company had a trading volume of 519,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,970. Cirrus Logic has a 12 month low of $71.11 and a 12 month high of $95.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.02.

Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

