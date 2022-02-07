Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Alphabet (GOOG)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) recently:

2/2/2022 – Alphabet had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $3,250.00 to $3,450.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/2/2022 – Alphabet had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $3,400.00 to $3,630.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/2/2022 – Alphabet had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $3,400.00 to $3,500.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/2/2022 – Alphabet had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $3,500.00 to $3,600.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/2/2022 – Alphabet had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $3,500.00 to $3,600.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/2/2022 – Alphabet had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $3,350.00 to $3,500.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/2/2022 – Alphabet had its price target raised by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $3,660.00 to $3,850.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/25/2022 – Alphabet was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Alphabet Inc. is engaged in technology business. The Company provides web-based search, advertisements, maps, software applications, mobile operating systems, consumer content, enterprise solutions, commerce and hardware products through its subsidiaries. Alphabet Inc., formerly known as Google Inc., is headquartered in Mountain View, California. “

1/19/2022 – Alphabet had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $3,210.00 to $3,470.00.

1/17/2022 – Alphabet was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $3,117.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Alphabet Inc. is engaged in technology business. The Company provides web-based search, advertisements, maps, software applications, mobile operating systems, consumer content, enterprise solutions, commerce and hardware products through its subsidiaries. Alphabet Inc., formerly known as Google Inc., is headquartered in Mountain View, California. “

1/13/2022 – Alphabet had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $3,360.00 to $3,500.00.

1/3/2022 – Alphabet was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Alphabet Inc. is engaged in technology business. The Company provides web-based search, advertisements, maps, software applications, mobile operating systems, consumer content, enterprise solutions, commerce and hardware products through its subsidiaries. Alphabet Inc., formerly known as Google Inc., is headquartered in Mountain View, California. “

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded down $81.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2,778.76. 2,227,231 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,814,348. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,002.02 and a fifty-two week high of $3,042.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,828.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,833.94.

Shares of Alphabet are going to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The information services provider reported $30.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $26.69 by $4.00. The business had revenue of $75.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.81 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.51% and a return on equity of 31.56%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $22.30 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 117.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lawrence Page sold 13,889 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,967.85, for a total transaction of $41,220,468.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 2,542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.91, for a total transaction of $96,367.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 169,805 shares of company stock valued at $348,898,778. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,329 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,420,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. now owns 105 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,954 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,449,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 30.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

