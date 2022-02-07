Analysts Expect Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) to post $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Public Service Enterprise Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.70. Public Service Enterprise Group reported earnings per share of $0.65 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group will report full year earnings of $3.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.63 to $3.66. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.53. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Public Service Enterprise Group.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on PEG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho upped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.20.

Public Service Enterprise Group stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $66.79. 1,819,097 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,006,714. Public Service Enterprise Group has a fifty-two week low of $53.77 and a fifty-two week high of $67.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.48, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently -154.55%.

In other news, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total value of $25,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $308,754.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 44,919 shares of company stock worth $2,920,687. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,021,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,554,528,000 after buying an additional 72,685 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 17.1% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,438,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,122,933,000 after buying an additional 2,696,215 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 93.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,645,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $840,451,000 after buying an additional 6,604,779 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,493,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $576,700,000 after buying an additional 526,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 70.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,615,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $281,071,000 after buying an additional 1,909,054 shares during the last quarter. 70.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Public Service Enterprise Group (PEG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.