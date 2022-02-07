Zacks: Analysts Expect CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $235.20 Million

Equities research analysts expect CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) to announce $235.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for CONMED’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $236.26 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $234.60 million. CONMED reported sales of $232.68 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that CONMED will report full-year sales of $1.09 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.20 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow CONMED.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.04. CONMED had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 13.39%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share.

CNMD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of CONMED from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. TheStreet raised shares of CONMED from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CONMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CONMED currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.00.

NYSE CNMD traded down $2.93 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $136.10. 319,915 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 306,844. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.34. CONMED has a 12-month low of $113.85 and a 12-month high of $159.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.24%.

In related news, Director Brian Concannon sold 12,984 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total value of $1,762,318.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in CONMED by 0.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 293,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,447,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in CONMED by 8.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,385,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in CONMED during the first quarter worth $150,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in CONMED by 3.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in CONMED during the second quarter worth $282,000.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Americas excluding the United States, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

