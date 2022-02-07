Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Will Post Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) will report earnings per share of $0.67 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Texas Roadhouse’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.81 and the lowest is $0.57. Texas Roadhouse reported earnings per share of $0.28 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 139.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will report full year earnings of $3.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.31 to $3.55. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.13 to $4.41. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Texas Roadhouse.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. MKM Partners upgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded Texas Roadhouse from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $105.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.95.

In related news, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 6,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.07, for a total transaction of $594,208.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 4.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,355,255 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $671,755,000 after purchasing an additional 105,126 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,436,098 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $619,152,000 after purchasing an additional 171,315 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 87.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,444,839 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $318,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,854 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,291,971 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $316,687,000 after acquiring an additional 662,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,288,515 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $209,011,000 after purchasing an additional 10,917 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXRH traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $88.43. The company had a trading volume of 792,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 955,522. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.90. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Roadhouse has a 52 week low of $76.65 and a 52 week high of $110.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is currently 52.98%.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

