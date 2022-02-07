BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BAE Systems is a global company engaged in the development, delivery and support of advanced defence and aerospace systems in the air, on land and at sea. BAE Systems Inc. is the US subsidiary of BAE Systems plc. Headquartered in Rockville,Maryland, BAE Systems Inc. consists of three Operating Groups that provide support and service solutions for current and future defense, intelligence, and civilian systems; design, develop and manufacture a wide range of electronic systems and subsystems for both military and commercial applications; and design, develop, produce,and provide service support of armored combat vehicles, artillery systems and intelligent munitions. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BNP Paribas cut shares of BAE Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Cheuvreux started coverage on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of BAE Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Kepler Capital Markets started coverage on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of BAE Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

OTCMKTS:BAESY traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $31.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,288. BAE Systems has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $33.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.04.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BAESY. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of BAE Systems by 0.7% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 96,420 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,781,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in BAE Systems during the second quarter worth $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BAE Systems by 41.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BAE Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $315,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BAE Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $372,000. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BAE Systems

BAE Systems Plc engages in the provision of a full range of products and services for air, land, and naval forces; advanced electronics; security, information technology solutions; and support services. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber and Intelligence, Platforms and Services (US), Air, Maritime, and Headquarters.

