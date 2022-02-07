$148.97 Million in Sales Expected for Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) will announce $148.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Cogent Communications’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $147.94 million and the highest estimate coming in at $149.70 million. Cogent Communications posted sales of $143.90 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cogent Communications will report full-year sales of $591.56 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $590.52 million to $592.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $621.98 million, with estimates ranging from $613.28 million to $638.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cogent Communications.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $147.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.63 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 3.93%. Cogent Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded Cogent Communications from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cogent Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.29.

CCOI traded up $0.91 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.49. 10,473 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,863. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.16 and a beta of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.80 and a 200 day moving average of $72.85. Cogent Communications has a 52 week low of $56.80 and a 52 week high of $80.50.

In other news, Director Sheryl Lynn Kennedy sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total transaction of $123,776.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total transaction of $186,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,420 shares of company stock worth $729,139 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 86.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 571 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 202.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Cogent Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 3,905.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

