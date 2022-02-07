Veil (VEIL) Trading Up 5.8% Over Last 7 Days

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. In the last week, Veil has traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. Veil has a total market capitalization of $1.05 million and approximately $441.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Veil coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0123 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,868.49 or 0.99825843 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.49 or 0.00071661 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.58 or 0.00263008 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00015263 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $70.91 or 0.00161354 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.15 or 0.00332573 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00006666 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001252 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000929 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001460 BTC.

About Veil

Veil (VEIL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Veil’s official website is veil-project.com . Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Veil Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veil should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Veil using one of the exchanges listed above.

