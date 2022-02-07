Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $646.96 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) to post $646.96 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Brookdale Senior Living’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $644.46 million and the highest estimate coming in at $649.46 million. Brookdale Senior Living reported sales of $852.17 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 24.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brookdale Senior Living will report full year sales of $2.76 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.77 billion to $2.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Brookdale Senior Living.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $1.31. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 38.13% and a negative net margin of 2.08%. The firm had revenue of $641.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.68) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

NYSE:BKD traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.17. The company had a trading volume of 105,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,365,875. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.28. Brookdale Senior Living has a twelve month low of $4.64 and a twelve month high of $8.95. The firm has a market cap of $958.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.28 and a beta of 1.67.

In other news, EVP George T. Hicks sold 24,664 shares of Brookdale Senior Living stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $147,984.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living during the second quarter worth about $110,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the second quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the third quarter worth $95,000. 94.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile

Brookdale Senior Living, Inc engages in the operation of senior living communities. The firm manages independent living, assisted living and dementia-care communities and continuing care retirement centers. It operates through the following segments: Independent Living Assisted Living & Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services and Management Services.

