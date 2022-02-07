$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for BGC Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the lowest is $0.16. BGC Partners posted earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 30.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that BGC Partners will report full-year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.65. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.72. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for BGC Partners.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ BGCP traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,974,762. BGC Partners has a one year low of $3.91 and a one year high of $6.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.09 and a beta of 1.73.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in BGC Partners by 6.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,966,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790,545 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in BGC Partners by 3.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,857,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,944,000 after acquiring an additional 743,214 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its position in BGC Partners by 3.8% in the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 12,150,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,302,000 after acquiring an additional 450,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,520,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,972,000 after buying an additional 411,572 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,905,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,485,000 after buying an additional 503,992 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

BGC Partners, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage services to the financial markets. The firm offers integrated voice, hybrid and fully electronic brokerage in a broad range of products, including fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, insurance, energy and commodities and futures. It also provides trade execution, brokerage, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information and other back-office services.

