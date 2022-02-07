$4.35 Billion in Sales Expected for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) will announce $4.35 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Builders FirstSource’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.25 billion to $4.40 billion. Builders FirstSource posted sales of $2.53 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will report full year sales of $19.61 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.51 billion to $19.66 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $18.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.65 billion to $18.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Builders FirstSource.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.76. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 38.47%. The business had revenue of $5.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 140.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BLDR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $74.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.27.

In other news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 38,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.85, for a total transaction of $2,996,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 24.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,464,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803,496 shares in the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 446.1% in the third quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 3,050,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491,769 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,577,000. North Peak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource in the third quarter valued at approximately $99,386,000. Finally, Dendur Capital LP boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 147.5% in the third quarter. Dendur Capital LP now owns 2,562,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527,456 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

BLDR stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.52. 46,890 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,830,625. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.08. Builders FirstSource has a one year low of $39.20 and a one year high of $86.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 2.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.91.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

