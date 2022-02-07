$891.89 Million in Sales Expected for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) will announce $891.89 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Brown & Brown’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $870.90 million and the highest is $912.00 million. Brown & Brown posted sales of $815.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Brown & Brown will report full year sales of $3.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.29 billion to $3.38 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.56 billion to $3.67 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Brown & Brown.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The business had revenue of $738.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

BRO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Brown & Brown in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.11.

In other news, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $61.53 per share, with a total value of $123,060.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRO. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the 3rd quarter worth $3,848,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 112,085.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 44,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 44,834 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 632,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,083,000 after purchasing an additional 162,105 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 407.7% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 50,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 40,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRO traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.60. 69,474 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,922,334. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.02. The stock has a market cap of $19.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.72 and a beta of 0.75. Brown & Brown has a twelve month low of $43.91 and a twelve month high of $70.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.1025 per share. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.81%.

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

