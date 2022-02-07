SIG Combibloc Group (OTCMKTS:SCBGF) PT Lowered to CHF 27.50

SIG Combibloc Group (OTCMKTS:SCBGF) had its price target decreased by analysts at UBS Group from CHF 30.50 to CHF 27.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

SCBGF has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays lowered SIG Combibloc Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SIG Combibloc Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised SIG Combibloc Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of SIG Combibloc Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SIG Combibloc Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

SCBGF traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,513. SIG Combibloc Group has a twelve month low of $20.51 and a twelve month high of $39.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.48.

SIG Combibloc Group AG provides aseptic carton packaging systems and solutions for beverage and liquid food products. The company provides aseptic carton packaging filling machines, aseptic carton packaging sleeves, and closures, as well as spare parts, maintenance, digital, add-on, training, and other services.

