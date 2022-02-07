Exeedme Price Tops $0.39 on Major Exchanges (XED)

Exeedme (CURRENCY:XED) traded 23.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. One Exeedme coin can currently be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00000891 BTC on popular exchanges. Exeedme has a total market cap of $25.33 million and $1.29 million worth of Exeedme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Exeedme has traded 34.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002265 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00050765 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,147.43 or 0.07123748 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.99 or 0.00054289 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44,058.90 or 0.99720907 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $24.14 or 0.00054638 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00006552 BTC.

About Exeedme

Exeedme launched on December 29th, 2020. Exeedme’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,367,999 coins. Exeedme’s official Twitter account is @eXeedme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exeedme is a blockchain-powered tournament platform allowing gamers at all skill-levels to monetise their skills. “

Exeedme Coin Trading

