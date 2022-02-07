$6.91 EPS Expected for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) will report $6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Humana’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $8.15 and the lowest is $6.02. Humana posted earnings of $7.67 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Humana will report full-year earnings of $24.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.71 to $24.21. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $27.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $26.10 to $31.41. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Humana.

Get Humana alerts:

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. Humana had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The business had revenue of $21.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.30) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HUM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $418.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, January 7th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Humana from $528.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Humana from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Humana from $500.00 to $513.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Humana has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $483.13.

Shares of HUM traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $430.14. 41,370 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,056,188. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $423.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $424.66. Humana has a 52-week low of $351.20 and a 52-week high of $475.44. The company has a market cap of $55.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Humana by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,465,032 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,515,867,000 after buying an additional 626,652 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Humana by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,624,088 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,493,769,000 after buying an additional 156,025 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Humana by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,025,016 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,781,940,000 after buying an additional 151,466 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in Humana by 411.2% during the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,007,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,170,226,000 after buying an additional 2,418,848 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Humana by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,590,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,008,129,000 after buying an additional 11,466 shares during the period. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Humana

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Humana (HUM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.