Analysts Anticipate Pear Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PEAR) to Announce -$0.23 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Pear Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PEAR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.23) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Pear Therapeutics’ earnings. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pear Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.02) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($0.84). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.34) to ($1.14). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Pear Therapeutics.

Get Pear Therapeutics alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PEAR. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Pear Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Pear Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pear Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Pear Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Pear Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. acquired a new position in Pear Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $12,846,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pear Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 5AM Venture Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pear Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $115,517,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of Pear Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000.

NASDAQ:PEAR remained flat at $$4.32 on Monday. 3,826 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 492,400. Pear Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.46 and a one year high of $14.60.

Pear Therapeutics Company Profile

Pear Therapeutics Inc is involved in developing and commercializing software-based medicines, called prescription digital therapeutics. The company’s principal pipeline of products include reset(R), for the treatment of substance use disorder, reSET-O(R), for the treatment of opioid use disorder and Somryst(R) for the treatment of chronic insomnia.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pear Therapeutics (PEAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pear Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pear Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.