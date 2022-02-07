Brokerages Expect Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) to Post $4.21 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) to announce $4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Thirteen analysts have issued estimates for Signature Bank’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $4.81 and the lowest is $3.38. Signature Bank posted earnings per share of $3.24 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 29.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Signature Bank will report full year earnings of $19.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.15 to $22.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $25.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.99 to $27.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Signature Bank.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.37. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 39.74%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.26 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SBNY shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Signature Bank from $475.00 to $508.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Signature Bank from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Stephens raised their price target on Signature Bank from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Signature Bank from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their target price on Signature Bank from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBNY traded up $0.79 on Monday, hitting $321.66. The company had a trading volume of 23,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,055,354. The business has a 50 day moving average of $324.14 and a 200 day moving average of $295.01. Signature Bank has a 52-week low of $176.50 and a 52-week high of $374.76. The company has a market cap of $19.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is 14.90%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Signature Bank by 920.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Signature Bank by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 139 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Signature Bank by 103.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 93.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

