Scorpio Gold (CVE:SGN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.08

Shares of Scorpio Gold Co. (CVE:SGN) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 6750 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The company has a market cap of C$9.33 million and a P/E ratio of -18.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.54.

Scorpio Gold (CVE:SGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.88 million during the quarter.

Scorpio Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploitation, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds interests in the Mineral Ridge gold project covering an area of 5,617 hectares located in Esmeralda County, Nevada; and Goldwedge property that covers an area of 717 hectares located in Manhattan, Nevada.

