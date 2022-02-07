Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $45.10

Shares of Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $45.10 and last traded at $44.72, with a volume of 26851 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.98.

PSXP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on Phillips 66 Partners from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James cut Phillips 66 Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Phillips 66 Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.17.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.15.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 41.90% and a return on equity of 44.09%. On average, research analysts predict that Phillips 66 Partners LP will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.83%. Phillips 66 Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.85%.

In related news, Director Mark Haney purchased 1,623 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.53 per share, for a total transaction of $72,272.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSXP. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 8.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,315,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $118,854,000 after purchasing an additional 268,691 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 56.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,806,827 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,297,000 after purchasing an additional 653,359 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 95.5% in the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,767,513 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $63,365,000 after purchasing an additional 863,381 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Phillips 66 Partners by 3.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 777,518 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,874,000 after acquiring an additional 26,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Phillips 66 Partners by 0.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 694,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,895,000 after acquiring an additional 6,067 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Partners Company Profile (NYSE:PSXP)

Phillips 66 Partners LP engages in the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of crude oil, refined petroleum product and natural gas liquids pipelines and terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. It also provides terminals and storages for oil and petroleum products. The company was founded on February 20, 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

