Analysts Anticipate Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Will Post Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Bruker’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.61 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.57. Bruker posted earnings of $0.58 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bruker will report full year earnings of $2.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.07 to $2.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.21 to $2.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Bruker.

BRKR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bruker from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Bruker from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bruker has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.71.

BRKR traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $67.74. The company had a trading volume of 40,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,254. The firm has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.49, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.31. Bruker has a 1 year low of $55.23 and a 1 year high of $92.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Bruker’s payout ratio is 9.04%.

In related news, Director Marc A. Kastner sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.86, for a total value of $768,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Munch sold 21,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $1,685,558.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRKR. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Bruker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Bruker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 582 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 63.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 848 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 24.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. 68.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

