$157.55 Million in Sales Expected for Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) will report sales of $157.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Community Bank System’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $159.74 million and the lowest is $154.10 million. Community Bank System posted sales of $152.49 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Community Bank System will report full year sales of $653.44 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $641.90 million to $664.25 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $691.14 million, with estimates ranging from $678.20 million to $706.12 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Community Bank System.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). Community Bank System had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 29.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of Community Bank System stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.56. 4,042 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,942. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.62. Community Bank System has a 12-month low of $65.00 and a 12-month high of $82.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is 49.43%.

In other news, VP George J. Getman sold 7,097 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $521,061.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Community Bank System by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,517 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,752,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Community Bank System by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Community Bank System by 2,110.7% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 12,221 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in Community Bank System in the 4th quarter valued at about $558,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Community Bank System by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. 69.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers an array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

