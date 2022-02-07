USDX 24-Hour Volume Tops $1,201.00 (USDX)

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. Over the last seven days, USDX has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One USDX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. USDX has a market capitalization of $632,827.72 and $1,201.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get USDX alerts:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002269 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00007532 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00011141 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000524 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 80% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000013 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About USDX

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,768,685 coins. The official website for USDX is usdx.cash. USDX’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

USDX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “USDXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for USDX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.