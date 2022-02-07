$462.28 Million in Sales Expected for iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) will report sales of $462.28 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for iRobot’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $463.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $461.27 million. iRobot reported sales of $544.83 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that iRobot will report full year sales of $1.57 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.80 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover iRobot.

IRBT has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded iRobot from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on iRobot from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.75.

In other news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 23,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total value of $1,624,928.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iRobot by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iRobot by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iRobot by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP grew its holdings in iRobot by 118.5% during the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 48,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after purchasing an additional 26,038 shares during the period. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iRobot by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 6,304 shares during the period. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iRobot stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.43. 5,908 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,652. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.46 and its 200-day moving average is $78.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.19. iRobot has a 52 week low of $58.44 and a 52 week high of $137.79.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

