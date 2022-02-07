-$0.67 Earnings Per Share Expected for Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) will announce ($0.67) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Blueprint Medicines’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.33) and the lowest is ($0.85). Blueprint Medicines reported earnings of ($1.53) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 56.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines will report full year earnings of ($6.13) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.42) to ($5.04). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($6.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.69) to ($5.02). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Blueprint Medicines.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BPMC. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $120.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.58.

BPMC traded up $2.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $80.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,550. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.54. Blueprint Medicines has a fifty-two week low of $66.29 and a fifty-two week high of $117.86. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of -11.03 and a beta of 0.86.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 30,000 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total value of $3,435,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Kate Haviland sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.30, for a total transaction of $98,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,458 shares of company stock valued at $4,176,892 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the fourth quarter worth about $1,533,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the fourth quarter worth about $3,117,000. NBW Capital LLC raised its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 29,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter.

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

