RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $88.95 Million

Equities research analysts predict that RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) will announce $88.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for RE/MAX’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $89.59 million and the lowest is $88.30 million. RE/MAX reported sales of $72.45 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that RE/MAX will report full year sales of $329.34 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $328.80 million to $330.12 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $366.48 million, with estimates ranging from $355.96 million to $380.77 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow RE/MAX.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $91.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.80 million. RE/MAX had a negative net margin of 5.61% and a positive return on equity of 44.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on RMAX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RE/MAX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of RE/MAX from $33.50 to $30.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th.

Shares of NYSE:RMAX traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,096. RE/MAX has a 1 year low of $26.05 and a 1 year high of $43.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.59 and its 200-day moving average is $31.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.78, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $561.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.53 and a beta of 1.47.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in RE/MAX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in RE/MAX by 143.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in RE/MAX by 134.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in RE/MAX by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 94,733.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 5,684 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of real estate franchise services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, Marketing Funds, and Other. The Real Estate segment inlcude operations of the company’s owned and independent global franchising operations under the RE/MAX brand name and technology and data subscription revenue.

