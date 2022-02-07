-$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) to announce ($0.06) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Freshworks’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the lowest is ($0.07). The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Freshworks will report full year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.19). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.15). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Freshworks.

Get Freshworks alerts:

FRSH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Freshworks from $45.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Freshworks from $50.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Freshworks from $53.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

In related news, Director Zachary Nelson sold 14,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $386,732.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 2,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total transaction of $108,168.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 13.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FRSH. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freshworks in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Freshworks in the third quarter worth about $506,000. Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Freshworks in the third quarter worth about $268,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freshworks in the third quarter worth about $305,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freshworks in the third quarter worth about $317,000. 15.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FRSH traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.34. 45,693 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,429,273. Freshworks has a 12-month low of $18.52 and a 12-month high of $53.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.07.

About Freshworks

Freshworks Inc develops software solutions for businesses worldwide. It offers Freshdesk, a solution that empower the support team to work together and resolve customer issues; Freshworks CRM, a solution that keep sales team in the know about prospects and close deals; Freshworks 360, a sales, support, marketing, and success platform; and Freshservice, a solution to streamline information technology service and manage internal requests from the employees.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Freshworks (FRSH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Freshworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.