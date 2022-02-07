Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $103.00 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) will post sales of $103.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for First Busey’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $104.41 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $102.00 million. First Busey posted sales of $96.34 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Busey will report full year sales of $418.97 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $410.70 million to $424.82 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $452.92 million, with estimates ranging from $447.58 million to $460.19 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for First Busey.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). First Busey had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 10.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on BUSE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on First Busey from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded First Busey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st.

Shares of First Busey stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $28.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,554. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. First Busey has a 52-week low of $21.00 and a 52-week high of $29.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.63%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in First Busey by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the period. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Busey in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,494,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of First Busey by 170.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,918 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 9,410 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of First Busey in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,002,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of First Busey by 130.8% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 35,422 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 20,075 shares during the period. 45.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Busey

First Busey Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services to individual and corporate customers through its banking center network.

