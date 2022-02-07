Mina Market Capitalization Hits $1.18 Billion (MINA)

Mina (CURRENCY:MINA) traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. Mina has a total market cap of $1.18 billion and $47.90 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mina coin can now be purchased for $3.17 or 0.00007149 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Mina has traded 35% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002258 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.52 or 0.00050835 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,167.33 or 0.07148482 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.06 or 0.00054301 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,259.95 or 0.99892058 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.12 or 0.00054442 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00006586 BTC.

About Mina

Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 371,363,793 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol

Buying and Selling Mina

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mina should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mina using one of the exchanges listed above.

