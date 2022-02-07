Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Will Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) will announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lattice Semiconductor’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.27. Lattice Semiconductor posted earnings per share of $0.19 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 42.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor will report full year earnings of $1.02 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Lattice Semiconductor.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LSCC. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.13.

Shares of LSCC traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $56.90. The company had a trading volume of 41,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,349,368. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.10. The stock has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.52, a PEG ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.08. Lattice Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $39.08 and a 52 week high of $85.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Lattice Semiconductor announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, November 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, VP Stephen Douglass sold 1,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total transaction of $85,035.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 2,770 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total value of $159,358.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 205,463 shares of company stock worth $15,459,180 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 45.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,538,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $254,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407,805 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 5.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,046,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,360,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,032 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 13.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,286,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $406,403,000 after buying an additional 747,592 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 1,422.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 566,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,852,000 after buying an additional 529,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 26.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,991,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $111,910,000 after purchasing an additional 412,959 shares during the period. 96.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

