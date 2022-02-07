-$0.28 Earnings Per Share Expected for F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX) to announce earnings per share of ($0.28) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for F-star Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.87). The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, April 4th.

On average, analysts expect that F-star Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.34) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.05) to ($1.74). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.72) to ($1.82). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover F-star Therapeutics.

F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $0.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.18 million.

FSTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of F-star Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their target price on shares of F-star Therapeutics from $27.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of F-star Therapeutics from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, F-star Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.18.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of F-star Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,045,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of F-star Therapeutics by 1,333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,075,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of F-star Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,110,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of F-star Therapeutics by 1,159.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 442,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,804,000 after acquiring an additional 407,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of F-star Therapeutics by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 773,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,642,000 after acquiring an additional 244,726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.64% of the company’s stock.

FSTX stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.72. 202 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,771. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 8.62 and a current ratio of 8.62. F-star Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.25 and a 1 year high of $15.50.

About F-star Therapeutics

F-star Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It focuses on transforming the lives of patients with cancer through the development of tetravalent mAb2 bispecific antibodies. The firm’s product candidate, FS118, simultaneously targets two immune checkpoint receptors, LAG-3 and PD-L1, to directly address known tumor evasion pathways.

