CF Acquisition Corp. VI Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:CFVI)

CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:CFVI) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 89,923 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,261% compared to the average daily volume of 6,608 call options.

CFVI stock traded up $3.71 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 592,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,489,891. CF Acquisition Corp. VI has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $15.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.84.

Get CF Acquisition Corp. VI alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Highbridge Capital Management LLC grew its position in CF Acquisition Corp. VI by 1.0% in the third quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,603,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,565,000 after acquiring an additional 15,282 shares in the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. grew its position in CF Acquisition Corp. VI by 234.4% in the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 830,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,068,000 after acquiring an additional 582,400 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 826,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,029,000 after buying an additional 326,015 shares during the period. Linden Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the 2nd quarter worth $6,331,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the 2nd quarter worth $5,734,000. 51.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CF Acquisition Corp. VI does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.