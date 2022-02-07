Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE) Trading Up 7.8%

Skeena Resources Ltd (NYSE:SKE)’s stock price was up 7.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.67 and last traded at $10.67. Approximately 727 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 36,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.90.

Separately, Desjardins started coverage on Skeena Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$23.50 price objective for the company.

Get Skeena Resources alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.56.

Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Skeena Resources Ltd will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Skeena Resources stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Skeena Resources Ltd (NYSE:SKE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Skeena Resources Company Profile (NYSE:SKE)

Skeena Resources Ltd. is a mineral exploration stage company. The firm focuses on developing the Eskay Creek Project, an advanced-stage exploration project. The company was founded on September 13, 1979 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Skeena Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skeena Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.