New Relic Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:NEWR)

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 9,093 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 657% compared to the typical volume of 1,201 call options.

In related news, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 2,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.84, for a total transaction of $300,045.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.49, for a total value of $3,194,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,458 shares of company stock valued at $7,871,212 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Relic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in New Relic by 77.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in New Relic during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in New Relic during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new position in New Relic during the 4th quarter worth $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on NEWR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised New Relic from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on New Relic from $80.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley raised New Relic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on New Relic from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on New Relic from $84.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, New Relic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.56.

NEWR stock traded up $4.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $107.42. 22,609 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 983,704. New Relic has a 52-week low of $51.52 and a 52-week high of $129.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $104.73 and a 200-day moving average of $90.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.15 and a beta of 0.87.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 59.45% and a negative net margin of 34.60%. The business had revenue of $195.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.68) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that New Relic will post -3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc, engages in the provision software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

