$0.58 Earnings Per Share Expected for Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) to announce earnings of $0.58 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Diebold Nixdorf’s earnings. Diebold Nixdorf posted earnings of $0.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Diebold Nixdorf will report full year earnings of $1.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $2.45. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Diebold Nixdorf.

DBD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Diebold Nixdorf from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Shares of NYSE DBD traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.06. 40,711 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 674,096. The stock has a market cap of $631.54 million, a PE ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 2.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.87. Diebold Nixdorf has a fifty-two week low of $7.92 and a fifty-two week high of $17.30.

In other news, Director Matthew Goldfarb acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.95 per share, with a total value of $71,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Diebold Nixdorf in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 2,403.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 6,246.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 4,810 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 161.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software-led services, self-service delivery and security systems to financial, retail, commercial, and government markets. It offers financial self-services such as self-service support and maintenance, value-added services, self-service software, and self-service products, and security solutions including physical and electronic security.

