Brokerages Anticipate ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) to Announce -$0.18 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.18) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for ImmunoGen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.13). ImmunoGen reported earnings of $0.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 212.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that ImmunoGen will report full year earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.64). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($0.70). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ImmunoGen.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IMGN. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of ImmunoGen from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of ImmunoGen from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ImmunoGen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.50.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMGN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,653,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $96,565,000 after acquiring an additional 346,051 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 18.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,719,931 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,452 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 2.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,286,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,248,000 after acquiring an additional 82,522 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 3.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,632,576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,938,000 after acquiring an additional 115,785 shares during the period. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA increased its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 13.5% during the third quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 3,013,467 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,086,000 after acquiring an additional 358,629 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

IMGN traded up $0.14 on Monday, hitting $5.46. 110,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,440,379. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 1.37. ImmunoGen has a twelve month low of $4.72 and a twelve month high of $10.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.01.

ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

