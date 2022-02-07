Brokerages Anticipate ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) to Announce -$0.18 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.18) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for ImmunoGen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.13). ImmunoGen reported earnings of $0.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 212.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 11th.
On average, analysts expect that ImmunoGen will report full year earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.64). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($0.70). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ImmunoGen.
Several research firms recently weighed in on IMGN. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of ImmunoGen from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of ImmunoGen from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ImmunoGen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.50.
IMGN traded up $0.14 on Monday, hitting $5.46. 110,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,440,379. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 1.37. ImmunoGen has a twelve month low of $4.72 and a twelve month high of $10.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.01.
ImmunoGen Company Profile
ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ImmunoGen (IMGN)
- onsemi Bottoms, Institutional Activity Turns Bullish
- LPL In Buy Range After Better-Than-Expected Q4 Report
- Bottom Fishing For Johnson Outdoors
- Intuitive Surgical is an Intuitive Buy
- Abbott Stock is an Oversold Play
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ImmunoGen (IMGN)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.