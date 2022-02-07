UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Bought by Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,341 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 52.7% during the third quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 141,358 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $55,234,000 after purchasing an additional 48,760 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 48.6% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 13,114 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,288 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 44,245 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,287,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 21,480 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,393,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 10.7% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 907,554 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $354,617,000 after acquiring an additional 87,508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNH traded down $0.52 on Monday, reaching $482.65. The company had a trading volume of 37,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,774,706. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $320.35 and a 52 week high of $509.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $454.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $475.06 and its 200-day moving average is $442.48.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $73.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.86 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 6.01%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total transaction of $1,111,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.41, for a total value of $2,347,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $499.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $477.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $502.09.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

