bitCNY (BITCNY) Market Cap Tops $4.48 Million

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. bitCNY has a total market capitalization of $4.48 million and approximately $257,246.00 worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, bitCNY has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One bitCNY coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000357 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get bitCNY alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002256 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.48 or 0.00050669 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 29.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,166.99 or 0.07139380 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.15 or 0.00054442 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44,250.33 or 0.99754007 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.07 or 0.00054258 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00006547 BTC.

bitCNY Coin Profile

bitCNY was first traded on November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 coins. bitCNY’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “bitCNY is a market pegged asset (MPA) issued on the Bitshares platform, these assets are known as bitassets or smartcoins. Smartcoins always have 100% or more of its value backed by BitShares (BTS), and can be redeemed for it at any time. Since the exchange rate of BTS to CNY can change, the blockchain protocol deals with increasing and decreasing supply accordingly. This allows users to trade and transfer stable priced tokens across the blockchain and to trade real world commodities like gold and silver in a decentralized manner. “

bitCNY Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade bitCNY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy bitCNY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for bitCNY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for bitCNY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.