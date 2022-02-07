Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $183.65 Million

Equities analysts expect that Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) will report sales of $183.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Photronics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $183.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $184.00 million. Photronics reported sales of $152.07 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Photronics will report full-year sales of $753.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $750.00 million to $756.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $785.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Photronics.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.08. Photronics had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $181.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, December 11th.

Shares of Photronics stock traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $17.88. 13,999 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 603,146. Photronics has a one year low of $11.21 and a one year high of $19.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.50 and a 200 day moving average of $15.00.

In other Photronics news, insider Kang Jyh Lee sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total transaction of $75,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter M. Fiederowicz sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $138,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 152,973 shares of company stock worth $2,753,507. 3.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLAB. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its position in Photronics by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 439,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,799,000 after buying an additional 46,902 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Photronics by 100.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 64,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 32,078 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Photronics by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 439,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,802,000 after purchasing an additional 3,337 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Photronics by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 43,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Photronics by 207.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 133,841 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 90,311 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

About Photronics

Photronics, Inc manufactures photomasks with high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

